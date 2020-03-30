New Orleans to close Mahalia Jackson Theater testing site, moves all city testing at UNO

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans leaders want to update the status of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to identify those who show symptoms of coronavirus.
They are expected to shut down the testing center at Mahalia Jackson Theater in downtown New Orleans and move operations to UNO. City health officials said they have the same capacity to treat people in the single location.
New Orleans Homeland and Emergency Preparedness Director Collin Arnold, and Dr. Jennifer Avengo, the director of the New Orleans Health Department are expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. near the one of the testing facilities at Mahalia Jackson Theater.
(SEE FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE)
Several parishes are offering testing for COVID-19. Each testing site has its own criteria and protocol. It is advised to call first before heading to a location to confirm they are open and have not met the testing cap for the day.
You can get a full list of testing facilities in the state here.
