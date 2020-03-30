Zurik: Attorneys request state, federal investigations into St. Tammany Jail’s cramped holding cells

“It is a federal crime for one or more persons acting under color of law willfully to deprive or conspire to deprive another person of any right protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States. (18 U.S.C. §§ 241, 242)," Jacob writes. "It is also unlawful for State or local law enforcement officers to engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives persons of rights protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States. (42 U.S.C. § 14141). Finally, it is unlawful for State and local law enforcement agencies that receive financial assistance from the Department of Justice to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin. sex, and religion. (42 U.S.C. § 2000d, et seq. and 42 U.S.C. § 3789d(c)).”