Biloxi follows after Gulfport and announces nightly curfew

“The economic impacts already being felt are alarming, but if we don’t take additional steps to protect the health of our community, what we are encountering today is only the tip of the iceberg,” states Mayor Hewes’ executive order. “We can choose to endure 4-6 weeks of debilitating hardship, or 6-8 months of devastating quarantine. Based upon trends around the country, matters are likely to get worse, before they get better. While this ‘inconvenience’ has cramped our style, the sad fact is, it’s likely to start killing our friends and neighbors. It’s that serious.”