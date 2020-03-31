Biloxi follows after Gulfport and announces nightly curfew

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The City of Biloxi is following suit after Gulfport and is taking additional steps to keep residents safe by issuing a nightly curfew.
For the City of Biloxi, the curfew will begin on April 2. The curfew is set to take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
As for Gulfport, their “Safer-At-Home Order” goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The proclamation, which was issued by Mayor Billy Hewes, puts in place a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all individuals, with the exception of medical professionals and first responders. It also restricts activities and businesses allowed to stay in operation throughout the city, as well as enforces consequences for establishments that ignore social distancing protocols and allow the gathering of groups.
“While many have adapted their practices and adopted their own shelter-in-place protocols, there are, unfortunately, too many groups, individuals, and establishments who have ignored the warnings – continuing to operate and encourage large gatherings, as if nothing has changed," states the order. “This selfishness is unfair to those who have been acting in good faith, and has now put our community at risk.”
It continues: “It is because of these activities that we are now forced to implement additional measures to protect the public. This is anything, but ‘business as usual.’ Local officials take no pleasure in restricting the movements of our public, but it has been shown that the quicker measures are put in place, the faster communities recover, economically.”
Additionally, the order also says residents must limit activities beyond essential needs and stay home. It also advises businesses to “open if necessary; close where possible.”
Residents are allowed to do the following:
- Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store
- Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
- Go to medically necessary appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)
- Go to a restaurant for take-out/curbside pick-up, delivery or drive-thru only
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others
- Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian, if necessary
- Help someone to get necessary supplies
- Receive deliveries from any business which delivers
Residents should not do the following:
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order*
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out
- Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites.
Entertainment: Additionally, the mayor has ordered that all businesses that provide indoor and outdoor amusement, such as trampoline parks, theaters, children’s play centers, racetracks, and adult entertainment venues, be closed indefinitely. Also ordered to close are personal care and grooming businesses, including barber shops, hair salons, fitness centers, tattoo parlors, nail salons, and gyms.
Large Customer Base: Businesses that have a larger customer-base, such as large retail stores and the plasma center, are ordered to limit customer access to no more than five percent of their permitted occupancy limit at any one time, not including employees.
Restaurants: Dining indoors or outside is not allowed at any restaurants. Only takeout and curbside pickup, delivery, or drive through options are allowed.
Hotels: Hotels and other lodging establishments are only allowed to have the number of occupants allowed by bed capacity in each room. For example, a room with two beds is only allowed to have two people.
Businesses closed to the public are allowed to conduct necessary activities such as payroll, cleaning services, maintenance or upkeep, as necessary – provided social distancing protocols are enforced.
Childcare Centers: Early learning centers and child care facilities adhering to the guidance issued by the Mississippi Department of Education and Office of Public Health may continue to operate.
The order defines essential employees as:
Healthcare workers and caregivers, Mental health and Social Service workers, Pharmacy employees, Workers supporting groceries, pharmacies and other retail sales of food and beverage products, Restaurant carryout and quick-serve food operations and food delivery employees, Farm workers, Electricity and Utility Industry Employees, Critical Manufacturing Employees (medical supply chains, energy, transportation, food, chemicals), Petroleum, Natural and Propane Gas Workers, Transportation and Logistics Workers, Communications and Information Technology Employees, and Financial Services and Banking Industry Employees. See more on “essential workers” as defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security: https://www.cisa.gov/identifying-critical-infrastructure-during-covid-19
Consequences
For those establishments choosing to further the spread of the virus by ignoring social distancing protocols and allowing the gathering of groups, the city is implementing a new warning and citation policy. City Directors have been authorized to issue warning notices to operations in violation of crowd density and social distancing restrictions.
Those establishments issued a warning will be posted on the City of Gulfport Facebook page.
Police Officers are authorized to issue citations, that include a fine up to $300, and/or jail time, up to 6 months. First offense shall be for the on-premises manager or supervisor. Second offense violations shall apply to the managers, supervisors, owners, and all patrons on premises.
“The economic impacts already being felt are alarming, but if we don’t take additional steps to protect the health of our community, what we are encountering today is only the tip of the iceberg,” states Mayor Hewes’ executive order. “We can choose to endure 4-6 weeks of debilitating hardship, or 6-8 months of devastating quarantine. Based upon trends around the country, matters are likely to get worse, before they get better. While this ‘inconvenience’ has cramped our style, the sad fact is, it’s likely to start killing our friends and neighbors. It’s that serious.”
Read the mayor’s full Safer-At-Home Order by clicking HERE.
Read the executive order issued by the city by clicking HERE.
