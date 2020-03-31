Bruce: Morning Rain Gives Way To A Less Humid Sunny Afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -As a real cold front moves through this morning, it will bring spotty showers and a few rumbles of thunder through mid morning. Temperatures will likely reach the low 80s before the front moves through around lunchtime. Then, they’ll hold steady in the upper 70s and low 80s through the afternoon as sunshine returns.
Tonight, temperatures will drop quickly under clear skies. Expect to wake up Wednesday to cool, crisp 40s on the north shore and 50s on the south shore. Then a stretch of beautiful, dry weather with highs in the 70s and low 80s will last through the end of the week.
Spotty storm chances return over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.
