Engineers say demolition over implosion of Hard Rock has its advantages

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A uno engineering professor says demolition of the hard rock hotel over implosion has several advantages as the on-again, off-again plans to destroy the ruins of it are on again.
But with the owners now calling for a demolition instead of an implosion as previously agreed upon, the final determination has yet to be made.
Uno engineering professor Dr. Jean Mattei says the previously planned implosion of the Hard Rock would have been somewhat unprecedented.
“The difficulty of this job is that the implosion involved a structure which we really don’t know what the condition is,” she said.
Dr. Mattei also says there is less risk to nearby historic structures like the Sanger Theatre if the Hard Rock is demolished instead of blown up.
“You can do a lot of propping to make sure pieces you remove don’t fall on adjacent properties and there’s historic property in close proximity,” Mattei said.
The City issued a statement which did not say whether it preferred demolition over implosion. The statement said they expect the developer to pay for the bldg removal and to do it right.
Project owners have filed court documents in favor of the demolition plan but the city will have final say.
