Louisiana musicians participate in series of virtual concerts on WVUE FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - WVUE-TV and its sister stations in Louisiana announced today that they will broadcast a series of statewide virtual concerts. Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home will feature numerous artists based throughout the state singing from their front porches, living rooms, backyards, or wherever they find themselves quarantined. The thirty-minute commercial-free broadcast will also be streamed through each station’s social media pages, websites and OTT devices.
Louisiana has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country, and the state-mandated shelter-in-place order has impacted every facet of daily life. These artists, who are donating their time and talent, have seen their work come to a halt with concerts and festivals cancelled and music clubs closed.
“We’re excited to launch this innovative concert series to lift the spirits of so many around the state,” explained WVUE-TV’s VP and General Manager Ronna Corrente. “In addition to sharing their talents with Louisianans, these great artists will use their voices and air-time to promote different charitable causes close to their hearts, and viewers will be able to connect with these artists’ social pages to also support the causes of their choice.”
The concert series is set to air for at least three consecutive weekends and will feature different artists each week as the shelter -in-place mandate stays in effect.
“Statewide, our dedicated journalists are doing an incredible job reporting the facts about COVID-19, but we know that information can sometimes by scary,” said Gray Television Senior Vice President Sandy Breland. “While we may be distant, we’re excited to bring people together and spread a little joy through music, which is such an integral part of our culture.”
Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home will air on FOX 8 Saturday, April 4th at 1 and 5:30 pm and again on Sunday, April 5th at 1 pm.
Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home will air on stations and digital platforms across the state owned by Gray Television, as follows:
· WVUE-TV New Orleans
· WAFB -Baton Rouge
· KALB-TV Alexandria
· KPLC-TV Lake Charles
· KSLA-TV Shreveport
· KNOE-TV Monroe
