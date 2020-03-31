National Hurricane Center to offer webinars about hurricanes for students

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -With many people learning and working from home, the National Hurricane Center will be conducting webinars about hurricanes for 4th, 5th, and 6th graders living in U.S. states and territories along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts.
These webinars will focus on the job of a meteorologist, the weather hazards that come with hurricanes, and how meteorologists get you the weather information you need before a storm.
Webinars will be provided based on the schedule below, with registration links available about a week before the webinar is conducted.
The NHC can accommodate 500 participants for each webinar, so please only register for one of the two webinars provided for your region.
Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama:
The webinars will be held at 10 a.m. on April 14 and 16.
The registration link will be available April 6 at 10 a.m.
Info on the Hurricanes At Home webinars will be available on NHC’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NWSNHC/
