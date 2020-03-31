New Orleans Pride Festival postponed; rescheduled for August

In a news release sent Tuesday, organizers said, "The priority for New Orleans Pride is the health and safety of our attendees. We have been closely monitoring the information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , and working with public health agencies and our partners in the City of New Orleans to stay abreast of what changes are happening. Based on the latest information, the New Orleans Pride Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone the Pride Festival set to take place June 12-14, 2020.