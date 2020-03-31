New Orleans Pride Festival postponed; rescheduled for August

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Pride Festival originally set for June, has been postponed.
The festival will now take place August 1 according the the festival’s board of directors.
In a news release sent Tuesday, organizers said, "The priority for New Orleans Pride is the health and safety of our attendees. We have been closely monitoring the information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , and working with public health agencies and our partners in the City of New Orleans to stay abreast of what changes are happening. Based on the latest information, the New Orleans Pride Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone the Pride Festival set to take place June 12-14, 2020.
After many conversations with our City Council and NOPD representatives, the tough decision was made to move PrideFest and the Parade to August 1, 2020.
All event tickets and parade registrations will be honored on the new dates."
