New prize deadlines announced for St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In response to the COVID-19 virus, organizers of the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway has released new prize deadlines.
This year’s dream home is located in Lakeview in the 6400 block of Pontchartrain Boulevard. The four bedroom, three bathroom home is worth $700,000.
The new date for the drawing of the home has not been released.
Purchase deadlines for bonus prizes are as follows:
- Friday, April 3 - $5000 American Express gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial
- Friday, June 5 - 2020 Honda Civic LX, courtesy of Superior Honda
- Friday, June 26 - $2500 American Express gift card, courtesy of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust
Those entering the drawing for the home will also be eligible for a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Home Store if they sign up for the drawing during the Open House.
The starting date for house tours have not been released.
Tickets for the drawing are currently for sale. To enter the drawing, visit DreamHome.org or call 1-800-327-2559.
