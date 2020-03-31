N.O. Director of Homeland Security says traffic down more than 70% across the city

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City’s Director of Homeland Security says data shows traffic thru the city is about 70% lower than it normally is. He says the majority of New Orleans is complying with the social distancing mandates in place. But, the city has had to crack down on individuals and businesses who are not obeying the rules.
“The majority of the population of our city is complying with this, they realize the importance of this, they are staying at home and I implore everyone not only in our community but everyone in our region, everyone in our country, stay home,” said City of New Orleans Director of Homeland Security Colin Arnold.
“The NOPD set up a gathering task force, they are actively throughout the city going and monitoring gatherings. They’ve held people accountable, they’re holding businesses accountable. We have code enforcement and safety and permits personnel in that task force that are actively pursuing administrative pulls of licenses and things like that for businesses that do not comply. I will say that it is a very small number," Arnold said.
Monday, the Mayor said the city has shut down some businesses not adhering to the policy. We asked the city which businesses it has shut down but it hasn’t answered that question yet.
But, in a statement the City did say: “Businesses that are not adhering to the proper guidelines, whether essential or non-essential, can be closed. For essential businesses, we will always first attempt to work with management to achieve compliance. If this is not successful, we will order the business closed. Businesses may be subject to additional penalties in the future, such as fines, adjudicated fines, or non-renewal of certain types of licenses.”
