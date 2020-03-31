Rain chances increase toward Tuesday morning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Low pressure moving to the north will bring a chance for some rain overnight and maybe a clap of thunder. The best chance of rain will be north of the lake and over South Mississippi. The storm strengthens once it moves east of the FOX 8 viewing area but there is a chance there could be a strong storm or two when it crosses Southeast Louisiana. The best chance will be toward daybreak.
Hot west winds behind it could mean yet another record high by Tuesday afternoon. The good news is that cooler weather builds in for Wednesday and Thursday. 40s are expected north and west of the lake for a couple of mornings.
Warmer temperatures and more humidity mean spotty storms are possible by the weekend.
