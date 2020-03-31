Some are doubtful retired doctors will return to help amid Covid-19 fight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - They are the front line workers: nurses, doctors, physicians who care for patients suffering from Covid-19.
The Governor is asking even those who have retired to come back to the hospital.
The Louisana Medical Board of Examiners fast tracked the process for those physicians to go back to work, allowing retired doctors in the state to re-activate their license at the request of their practicing hospital.
“The physicians who have this ability to go back to work and take the load of the non-covid patients off of the hospital and hopefully help in their areas,” said Dr. Vincent Culotta Jr. with the Medical Board.
Culotta says about 350 physicians across the state could potentially qualify, but how healthy those physicians are is unknown.
“The hospital would have to give them the privileges that they want them to be utilized in the hospital, then they would assign them we hope in a way that protects them from exposure because most of these are older people,” said Culotta.
Fox 8: “In talking with those doctors has there already been expressed interest of renewing and coming back?”
Culotta: “Not really, but we’re making it available.”
“I think while this sounds good and looks good on paper, I don’t think it will be all that productive,” said Former New Orleans Health Director, Dr. Brobson Lutz.
Lutz says responding to and treating Covid-19 patients is a very specialized area of expertise.
“Getting off of a respirator is more of an art and getting someone on a respirator, the longer people remain on respirators the more likely they are to have complications untoward outcomes,” said Lutz.
While he applauds the board’s effort to reinstate those retired licenses, he says even behind the scenes it would be a challenge to reintegrate that physician of any specialty, respiratory or not, into a hospital system that’s likely changed over the years.
“Probably the best thing he could do is be at the door of the hospital of the emergency room and being medical grade are sort of like the Walmart greeters,” said Lutz.
Both doctors agreeing, however that if a retired doctor was eligible and able, they would sign up without a second thought.
Qualifying physicians would have to be retired with an unrestricted license to practice medicine and have a history of at least 15 years of no disciplinary action by the board.
The hospital would also need to assign them in a way that would protect them from exposure.
I also reached out to area hospitals, Ochsner saying they are just beginning to investigate this process.
