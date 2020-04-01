Audubon Zoo asking public to help name lion cubs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Ever wanted to name a lion cub? Animal care staff at Audubon Zoo have narrowed their selection of names for the Zoo’s new cubs down to their top three favorites and are asking the public’s help to decide the final two by placing their vote in a poll beginning April 1, and ending on, April 8 at 5 p.m.
The poll is posted here on the Zoo’s website.
Supporters are asked to choose between three names, the top two will be selected. All the names chosen were chosen by animal care staff and have a unique and special meaning.
- Haji, pronounced “Haa-jee” is Swahili for “journey,” and represents the time Audubon and New Orleans waited for the Roar to Return to the Zoo and how exciting we are not only to have a pride, but also to welcome the new cubs.
- Radi, pronounced “Rah-dee,” is Swahili for “thunder,” and represents the stormy New Orleans morning the cubs were born.
- Asani, pronounced “Ah-sah-nee," is Swahili for “rebellious,” and represents the personality of the more strong-willed of the two cubs,who will be given this name if chosen.
The two male cubs were born on the morning of Saturday, January 11, to mom Kali, four, and dad Arnold, four.
