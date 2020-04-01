Bruce: April Start Is Awesome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -No April fools here, as the month starts out awesome. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Another nice night is on tap, and Thursday will only be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Dry skies are in the forecast through Friday at least. For now, rain over the weekend looks spotty. Highs will likely top out in the low 80s.
A warm up is expected early next week with highs climbing back to near-record levels.
