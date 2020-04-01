Critical care doctors discuss the possibility of sharing ventilators with multiple patients

"You’re in uncharted territory and it’s not what this machine was designed for. Patients take very specific settings on a ventilator and you’re dialing up controls that are specific in a number of categories. If you are sharing patients on a ventilator, you would have to pick one setting and have everyone on the same setting. It would be like I was sick and you were sick and the doctor said I’m going to split the difference and treat you the same, “ says Joseph Kanter, M.D.