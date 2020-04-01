EMTs being trained to administer stay-at-home test for coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A company with offices in New Orleans says if you’re exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms you no longer have to leave your home to be tested. The group says EMTs are now being trained to start administering quick and easy tests in your own home.
Two weeks ago COVID-19 tests were rare commodities but their supplies are growing.
Now a company called Ready Responders, which has operated in Louisiana for two years, says it Has an ample supply of COVID-19 test kits and can come to administer the test, in your own home.
“This is enabled by our first responders who are all EMTs who will come directly to the home,” said CEO Justin Dangel.
The test will be administered under guidelines set forth by the centers for disease control, meaning patients must exhibit COVID-19 symptoms such as fever or dry cough.
“We get them to tilt their head back and go into the right nostril,” said
EMT John Dunbar says the test itself only takes 15 seconds but results may take several days.
“Results will depend on state and private testing facilities and their turnaround times,” said Dunbar.
Ready Responders is registered with Louisiana Secretary of State they have a chief medical officer Dr. Olam Soremekun out of Nashville, who supervises a network of doctors who are readily available during house calls.
“They have a tablet and testing equipment ...and are supported via video through a tablet they all carry that has doctors and nurse practitioners and mental health specialists on the other side,” Dangel said.
The tests are expected to be welcome news to the disabled And those concerned about social distancing.
And they say they will conduct a test on anyone exhibiting symptoms whether they have insurance or not.
Ready Responders says it has full protective gear for all of its EMTs. For more information, you may want to check their website.
