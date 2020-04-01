Former Saint Zach Strief and Port Orleans hand out free meals to hospitality workers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Saint Zach Strief is using his resources as a restaurant owner to help hospitality workers during the fight against the COVID-19 virus.
Strief’s restaurant, Port Orleans, handed out free meals to hospitality workers Wednesday afternoon.
Strief says the concept was fully funded by his Saints teammates because, in his words, “Who in this city has gotten it better from the service industry than Saints players?”
The free meals will be available until 4 p.m. at Port Orleans.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.