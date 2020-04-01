La. National Guard to distribute medical supplies around Louisiana

La. National Guard to distribute medical supplies around Louisiana
Louisiana Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Logan Decker and Senior Airman Elexius Green and Senior Airmen Leyah Hills sort medical supplies at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, La. on March 31, 2020. Medical supplies from various Federal, State and City agencies are being stored at the sports arena before being distributed to drive-through community based COVID-19 testing sites located in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes. (Source: Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Farrell)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | April 1, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 6:58 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana National Guard has placed over 1,210 soldiers and airmen to assist in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“I think it’s important to help out if you can,” said Guardsman Pvt. 1st Class Delante Adkinson said.“I like knowing I’m helping people out, even if it is in an indirect way of making sure things get where they need to go.”

Aside from supporting operations, such as shelter assistance and drive-through testing site support, the Guard will distribute over 300,000 N95 masks, over 1 million gloves, 300 ventilators and nearly 50,000 Tyvek suits.

RELATED: Louisiana National Guard to assist Second Harvest’s COVID-19 emergency response

“Commodities distribution is a mission that we are wholly familiar with from the various natural disasters that we have responded to in the past,” Col. Willus B. Hall, commander of the 139th Regional Support Group, said. “One key difference here though is that instead of saving lives using high water vehicles and helicopters, we are saving lives by ensuring critical medical supplies like ventilators get where they need to go in a timely fashion.”

Throughout this experience, they are also ensuring the safety of the LANG members. Members have their health and temperatures taken daily, follow CDC guidelines and limit travel.

SEE FULL COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HERE

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.