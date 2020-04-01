La. National Guard to distribute medical supplies around Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana National Guard has placed over 1,210 soldiers and airmen to assist in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
“I think it’s important to help out if you can,” said Guardsman Pvt. 1st Class Delante Adkinson said.“I like knowing I’m helping people out, even if it is in an indirect way of making sure things get where they need to go.”
Aside from supporting operations, such as shelter assistance and drive-through testing site support, the Guard will distribute over 300,000 N95 masks, over 1 million gloves, 300 ventilators and nearly 50,000 Tyvek suits.
“Commodities distribution is a mission that we are wholly familiar with from the various natural disasters that we have responded to in the past,” Col. Willus B. Hall, commander of the 139th Regional Support Group, said. “One key difference here though is that instead of saving lives using high water vehicles and helicopters, we are saving lives by ensuring critical medical supplies like ventilators get where they need to go in a timely fashion.”
Throughout this experience, they are also ensuring the safety of the LANG members. Members have their health and temperatures taken daily, follow CDC guidelines and limit travel.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.