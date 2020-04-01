Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Plans to demolish the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans remain in limbo as the city and developers disagree over how to safely bring down the structure. The upper floors of the hotel collapsed in October while it was still under construction, killing three workers and injuring dozens more. The hotel developer says it has found a new contractor that will perform a traditional piece-by-piece demolition but the city doesn't agree on the plan. The developer's original plan to work with the city's suggested contractor fell through because of liability insurance costs. The developer said the city is holding up the demolition. Two of the deceased workers remain in the building.