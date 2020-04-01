March 2020 was the warmest ever on record in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - March 2020 will go down in the history books for quite a few things, including the warmest March ever recorded in New Orleans.
The average for the month when you total all of the daily highs and lows was 73.1 degrees which blew away the previous record of 70.7 degrees set back in 2012.
At one point at the end of the month, New Orleans International Airport which is our official reporting station, experienced seven consecutive days with record highs.
Not only was it a record hot month it also was a very dry month as we only picked up 1.06 inches of rain which is 3.49 inches below normal.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.