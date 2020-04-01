Metairie Trader Joe’s closed after 2 employees test positive for coronavirus

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -Trader Joe’s in Metarie (2949 Veterans Blvd) has temporarily closed after two employees tested positive for Coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the store’s website says it is closed for “precautionary cleaning and sanitization.”
The company did not say when the store would be reopened, but employees will be paid for their shifts while the store is closed.
At least one of the employees was in the store as of Thursday, March 23. Neither of them have been in the store since then.
The company did not provide any additional information about the employees including how they are doing.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.