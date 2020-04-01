More New Orleans EMS workers test positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As 911 calls come in, New Orleans EMS are responding but it’s a difficult time.
Sixty seven percent of EMS workers have now had direct contact with COVID-19 patients. So far, they’ve transferred 237 patients who’ve tested positive for the virus to the hospital. Now some of the EMS workers are testing positive.
“So, right now, we’re up to eight positive COVID-19 employees and those were employees who were either exposed directly or indirectly to a COVID positive patient,” says Bill Salmeron, NRP.
The Chief of New Orleans EMS, Bill Salmeron says 27 employees are right now quarantined because they’re experiencing symptoms of the virus.
“Our peak was 31, so we are finding employees symptoms are subsiding. Their tests are negative, and they’re able to return back to work,” says Salmeron.
Still, more help is needed. Salmeron says call volume increased 13 percent. Twelve volunteers from the New Orleans EMS volunteer program will hit the streets tomorrow, answering low priority calls.
“People just need to remember that the hospitals are stretched. Obviously they’re getting full. We are taking more time on calls with people. We have to get dressed out, so when we come to your house, you’re going to find us in a mask with gloves and eye protection. Depending on your complaint, we’ll be more dressed out,” says Salmeron.
The state has sent nine surge ambulances to New Orleans EMS. Those ambulances have now responded to 300 calls so far.
Salmeron says now is the time to make sure everyone is taking the necessary precautions. He says it could be a long road ahead.
“We expect things to get worse before they get better, so I definitely think we are not done yet,” says Salmeron.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.