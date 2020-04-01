New Orleans and other cities call for cancellation of rent during COVID-19 crisis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Council members Kristin Gisleson Palmer and Jay H. Banks will join representatives from other major U.S. cities to urge state and federal officials to cancel rent payments and impose a moratorium on mortgages.
Elected leaders from Boston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle will express their support to commonsense actions that will provide some measure of relief for workers and families struggling because of the pandemic.
More than 5,000 cases have been reported in Louisiana, along with 273 deaths.
New Orleans is among many cities under a mandatory stay at home order due to the COVID-19 health crisis, forcing businesses to close and leaving thousands of residents unable to work.
"The coronavirus shutdown of our city, particularly the tourism industry, has left thousands of residents unemployed or furloughed, with rent and mortgage payments due in the coming days. Our local and state governments have already provided temporary protections to prevent immediate foreclosures or evictions. Still, we have to do more to secure housing for people severely impacted by this crisis. Protecting public health means ensuring that our residents have a stable roof over their heads," said Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer.
"Business as we once knew it has changed, and will remain so until this crisis has passed. Countless individuals cannot work due to no fault of their own. Our country has enough resources to bail out corporations, and we have enough to bail out our citizens. People across this nation have enough to worry about without trying to keep themselves and their families alive. Pressing pause on mortgage payments is not just the right thing to do; it is the only thing to do," said Councilmember Jay H. Banks.
Speakers:
- Boston: Councilmember Ricardo Arroyo
- Los Angeles: Councilmember David Ryu and Councilmember Mike Bonin
- Minneapolis: Councilmember Jeremiah Ellison
- New Orleans: Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer and Councilmember Jay H. Banks
- New York City: Councilmember Brad Lander
- Philadelphia: Councilmember Helen Gym
- San Francisco: Supervisor Matt Haney
- Seattle: Councilmember Tammy J. Morales
- St. Paul: Councilmember Mitra Jalali
