New Orleans and other cities call for cancellation of rent during COVID-19 crisis

"Business as we once knew it has changed, and will remain so until this crisis has passed. Countless individuals cannot work due to no fault of their own. Our country has enough resources to bail out corporations, and we have enough to bail out our citizens. People across this nation have enough to worry about without trying to keep themselves and their families alive. Pressing pause on mortgage payments is not just the right thing to do; it is the only thing to do," said Councilmember Jay H. Banks.