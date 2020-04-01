Washington Parish Sheriff places parish under curfew during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal announced that the parish will be placed under a mandatory curfew beginning Wednesday, April 1.
The curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
All residents must abide by the curfew except for law enforcement, emergency personnel and those traveling to and from work an to and from any medical facility.
The curfew is extended to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
This announcement comes after St. John the Baptist Parish issued a similar curfew Wednesday morning.
