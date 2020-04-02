Active hurricane season expected with above-normal chance for major storms

Now those water temperatures provide the fuel for storms but the upper atmosphere must cooperate as well to see storm development. That is where El Niño and La Niña come into play. An El Niño year would create an unhealthy environment for storms to organize in the Atlantic but this year that doesn’t look to be the case. Neither an El Niño nor La Niña are expected to be prominent this hurricane season so this will be neutral year which typically allows for more storms.