Archbishop Gregory Aymond making “good progress” after coronavirus diagnosis

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond is reported to be “making good progress” in his COVID-19 recovery.
“He is feeling much better, and his fever is consistently reducing,” according to a report from the Archdiocese.
He hopes to have fully recovered to celebrate the liturgies of the Holy Triduum and Easter that will be live-streamed on theDailymass.com.
“He thanks everyone for their prayers and assures all of his continued prayers for our community. In the midst of his recovery, he has not forgotten that the community is suffering and he remains close in prayer to all who are sick, those who care for the sick, those who are grieving, and those who are suffering with fear and anxiety,” the report said.
The Archdiocese of New Orleans announced on March 23 that Archbishop Gregory Aymond tested positive for COVID-19.
