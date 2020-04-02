COVID-19 UPDATE: 3,148 confirmed cases, 125 deaths in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 are up to 3,148 in New Orleans, 125 which have resulted in death.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a statewide “stay at home” order effective until April 30 because of the threat of the novel coronavirus.
Thursday’s increase - 42% - is due to large batches of backlogged tests from labs, some of which were from a week ago, according to Edwards.
As of Thursday, April 2 at 12 p.m. state health officials reported the following:
· 9,150 positive cases
· 310 deaths
More than 1,600 people are hospitalized because of the disease and more than 500 are on ventilators.
Of the state’s 64 parishes, 61 have confirmed cases.
Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes account for more than 5,300 cases of COVID-19.
The Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday (April 2) reports 2,726 additional COVID-19 cases. More than 95% of these positive results are from tests conducted in commercial labs.
“While extremely upsetting, this increase in COVID-19 cases appears to be less a sign of new exponential growth and more a sign of a logjam from commercial labs,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I am pleased to see a ramp up in testing across the state. We need this energy and commitment to continue. It’s important to understand that what’s happening in Louisiana with the increased testing is also happening around the country. That said, as more and more commercial labs come online our different data systems must learn to talk to one another."
STAY AT HOME ORDER
Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday, March 22 issued a stay at home order for the state that started Monday, March 23. The order is set to expire at the end of the night on Sunday, April 12.
The order does not include a curfew. Individual parishes have authority to issue curfews.
For businesses, the new Stay at Home order has limits on the following:
· All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, pool halls, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, any theaters, concert and music halls, adult entertainment venues, racetracks, and other similar businesses.
· All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and other similar businesses.
· All malls, except for stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products as provided by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines.
· Businesses closed to the public as listed in the order can conduct necessary activities such as payroll, cleaning services, maintenance or upkeep as necessary.
· Any business not covered by the guidance from the CISA discussed in Section 3 of the order and not ordered to temporarily close must reduce operations to continue with minimum contact with members of the public and essential employees, while requiring proper social distancing, adhering to the 10-person limitation on gathering size.
· Early learning centers and child care facilities adhering to the guidance issued by the Louisiana Department of Education and Office of Public Health may continue to operate.
Examples of Essential Worker Functions under the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines include:
· Healthcare workers and caregivers
· Mental health and Social Service workers
· Pharmacy employees
· Workers supporting groceries, pharmacies and other retail sales of food and beverage products
· Restaurant carryout and quick-serve food operations and food delivery employees
· Farm workers
· Electricity and Utility Industry Employees
· Critical Manufacturing Employees (medical supply chains, energy, transportation, food, chemicals)
· Petroleum, Natural and Propane Gas Workers
· Transportation and Logistics Workers
· Communications and Information Technology Employees
· Financial Services and Banking Industry Employees
See CISA essential business guidelines here.
Members of the public will still be allowed to go to grocery stores and pharmacies to pick up food, medicine and necessary supplies, go to their essential jobs and to go outside for exercise and fresh air. When leaving their home, people should practice social distancing.
TESTING AND SERVICES
LDH is offering a counseling service 24/7 for those who may be feeling overwhelmed and anxious about the outbreak. The service is available to help anyone trying to cope with the associated stress. Trained counselors will provide information for services related to mental health and substance abuse related to coronavirus. Call 1-866-310-7977.
Until Sunday, March 15, cases that returned a positive result were classified as presumptive positive. They remained that way until confirmed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.
The CDC later noted that lab tests have proven to be reliable and CDC confirmation is no longer needed. Now, if a case is returned positive, it does not have to get a second confirmation.
Testing begins in-state, at hospitals or at private laboratories.
Patients suspected of infection are assessed by staff first. The staff then requests a state courier come pick up a sample that’s sent to a state lab in Baton Rouge for testing.
After being confirmed positive, there must be 2 negative tests before a patient is considered recovered.
Testing for a single person can take between three to four testing kits, Governor John Bel Edwards said, so having a specific number of kits doesn’t mean that number of people can be tested.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is notified of any presumptive positive results.
Officials say they’re treating presumptive positive cases as actual positives.
State health officials are “contact tracing” those patients, meaning they’re reaching out to those who have been in close contact with those patients and requesting they be tested.
OFFICIALS ASK RESIDENTS TO DO THEIR PART
Residents are advised to maintain proper hygiene by:
· Staying home if sick
· Covering their cough
· Washing their hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water. Hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol should be used if soap isn’t available.
· Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
· Maintaining at least six feet of distances with sick people
"I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant as we work to contain the spread of this and other illnesses," said Edwards.
“We can limit this, but it’s going to require everyone to do their part,” said Gov. Edwards. “It looks as though this is going to get worse for some period before it gets better, but how much worse is really dependent on whether people do what we’re telling them.”
Gov. Edwards on March 11 signed an executive order declaring a public health emergency, meaning utilities cannot be disrupted for nonpayment, laws banning price gouging are active, and emergency funding can get to municipalities easier.
