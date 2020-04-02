Crews respond to fire at Armstrong Airport

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Airport crews are assessing damage after a fire at the Armstrong Airport.
The fire started on the third floor of a terminal in an electrical room causing sprinklers to pour water on several other floors in the terminal, according to an airport representative.
Kenner Fire Department and on-site fire crews responded to the fire.
Airport leaders say they got the report of the fire at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.
The cause is still being investigated. No injuries were reported.
