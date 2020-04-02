90 degrees possible next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The pleasant weather late this week will be replaced with more humidity, warmer temperatures and a few spotty storms over the weekend into early next week. The rain chances don’t look all that great so the extra dry conditions are expected to continue.
By the middle of next week high pressure will get stronger over the FOX 8 viewing area and that will mean hot and humid conditions. It will actually be like early summer and a few spots could hit 90 degrees.
