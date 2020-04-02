Fellow musicians, more react to the death of Ellis Marsalis Jr.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Fans, colleagues and more took to social media after hearing about the death of Ellis Marsalis Jr.
The legendary jazz pianist died at the age of 85 on Wednesday, April 1.
Terence Blanchard, a former student of Marsalis, posted a heartfelt statement on Facebook.
“This man is the beginning and the reason I am who I am,” Blanchard said.
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell also posted a statement for the late musician.
Nicholas Payton, another former student of Marsalis’ responded on Instagram:
The New Orleans Jazz Museum paid tribute:
