Fellow musicians, more react to the death of Ellis Marsalis Jr.
Ellis Marsalis, the legendary jazz pianist died at the age of 85 on Wednesday, April 1. (Source: AP Photo/Sophia Germer, File)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | April 1, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 11:02 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Fans, colleagues and more took to social media after hearing about the death of Ellis Marsalis Jr.

The legendary jazz pianist died at the age of 85 on Wednesday, April 1.

Terence Blanchard, a former student of Marsalis, posted a heartfelt statement on Facebook.

“This man is the beginning and the reason I am who I am,” Blanchard said.

Posted by Terence Blanchard on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell also posted a statement for the late musician.

Nicholas Payton, another former student of Marsalis’ responded on Instagram:

The New Orleans Jazz Museum paid tribute:

