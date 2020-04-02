Governor says St. John Parish now has the highest COVID-19 death rate in the country per capita

“So, it’s basically the River Parishes plus Terrebonne and Lafourche as having what we currently believe to be the highest growth rate and spread of COVID cases in the state. And, so, I wanted to specifically address that. And, I want to encourage all the leaders, really all over the State of Louisiana, but, I’m talking specifically now to region three. Encourage those leaders, business leaders, political leaders, religious leaders, everybody to message as strongly as you possibly can to communicate the need for social distancing to follow the stay at home order so we can slow the spread,” said Gov. Edwards.