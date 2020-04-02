Grand Isle to enforce checkpoint and curfew beginning Thursday

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - The Town of Grand Isle will be enforcing a checkpoint and curfew on Thursday in hopes of slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Beginning at Noon, residents and camp owners will be stopped at the Grand Isle welcome sign and Jefferson Parish line and be required to show proof of residency or ownership to enter Grand Isle.
Any workers from out of town will be required to show proof of employment or a copy of a building permit.
A daily curfew will go into effect from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.
“The safety of our residents is a top priority and our medical services are limited, which is why we are putting these extra measures in place,” says Mayor David Camardelle. “The Town of Grand Isle elected officials are here to protect our residents from coronavirus.”
Those who do not follow the rules could face up to a $500 fine or be transported to Jefferson Parish lock up.
