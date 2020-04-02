Head of New Orleans Health Dept. stresses severity of COVID-19 crisis

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The head of the New Orleans Health Department is stressing to residents the importance of stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
As of Wednesday’s report, the Louisiana Health Department reports 6,424 cases COVID-19 in the state with more than 2,200 of those cases being in Orleans Parish. There have been 115 deaths reported in the parish, including the death of a nurse at New Orleans East Hospital.
In a press conference Wednesday, Dr. Jennifer Avengo, Director of the New Orleans Health Department said that residents should share the same concern for the spread of the COVID-19 virus as they would the homicides in the city.
“This is a lethal virus. This is a deadly virus. We have right now in Orleans Parish 115 of our residents who have died from COVID-19. That is about as many, about as big of a number as we have homicides last year,” says Dr. Avengo. “This virus is deadlier than a bullet and everyone needs to have the same level of concern as they would about that.”
City and state officials continue to stress social distancing as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.
This week, governor John Bel Edwards extended the state’s stay at home order to April 30 after not seeing a slow down in new cases of the COVID-19 virus.
