Jazz legend and pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. dies at age 85

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Legendary jazz musician has died at the age of 85.
Ellis was sick and being treated at the hospital for suspected COVID-19 before he passed away. He was tested for COVID-19 but the test results have not come back, a family member confirmed.
“Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz. The love and the prayers of all of our people go out to his family, and to all of those whose lives he touched,” Cantrell tweeted.
Terence Blanchard, a former student of Marsalis, posted a heartfelt statement on Facebook.
“This man is the beginning and the reason I am who I am,” Blanchard said.
See one of his performances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Center:
