Local medical distribution facility faces challenges amid coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One of the largest medical distribution facilities in the region says it’s facing big challenges as it tries to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. A spokesman for Medline in Covington says it is now air freighting in badly needed protective gear but worldwide demand is making things tough.
Medline’s distribution center, Is one of the busiest warehouses in the region and they say the need right now is huge.
“Demand right now is up 300%,” Medline Public Affairs Director Jesse Greenberg said.
Medline handles more than a half-million medical products and is now doubling up on efforts to bring in protective masks and hand sanitizers.
“We are retooling our domestic manufacturing facilities so we can address shortages of hand sanitizer,” Greenberg said.
Medline says it is actively trying to airfreight in more ventilators to help boost a badly depleted supply but there are challenges.’
“Just as demand was picking up in the United States the key place that manufactures those goods was closed for period of time,” Greenberg said.
As it fights to fill orders Medline clears the site for a new Covington facility four times larger than its current one.
‘This COVID crisis really seems to be highlighting the need to get out these medical products not to mention the economic benefits of what we’re trying to do as well,” Greenberg said.
Though its expansion project is being challenged in court Medline says the current effort to supply hospitals and clinics from Texas to Florida is moving forward.
“We see ourselves as vital and people are coming to work understand there’s a mission involved,” Greenberg said.
A worldwide mission to supply medical gear where it’s needed most.
Medline currently employs 60 people near Covington. If expansion plans go through, it says it will hire more than 400 more employees.
