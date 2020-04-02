Irma Thomas, Chip Wilson remember Ellis Marsalis Jr.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The loss of jazz legend Ellis Marsalis still stings for many in the music community.
85-year-old Marsalis died Wednesday due to complications from a presumed case of COVID-19.
Local R&B legend, Irma Thomas was shocked to learn of his death.
'The honor that I treasure mostly is the one where he played on my Simply Grand CD. He played a song that was a cover of an old song called 'This Bitter Earth,' and he's playing the piano on 'This Bitter Earth.'
She remembers fondly sharing the stage with Marsalis over the years.
"He was a very special man, and I've had the honor of working with a lot of his protégés. Suitors that he taught over the years, and some of them I've watched become very successful," Thomas said.
She, along with many others say he leaves a large legacy behind.
"He was Mr. Marsalis. He was a very knowledgeable man. He came up during times when you either had it, or you didn't have it, and he was a strong enough person to assure you that if you had a little bit of talent, how to improve upon that," Thomas said.
"I know all of us that live in the Musicians' Village are grateful for both his musical influence and what we have here with the Ellis Marsalis Center," Chip Wilson said.
Those who live in the Musicians' Village paid their respects to the jazz pianist.
“The impact of losing Ellis, I mean it’s like losing a father to this little part of the community, and to anybody that’s part of the New Orleans music community.”
Wilson said he met Marsalis on several occasions, but one stands out.
"I had an opportunity to perform for him briefly, and honestly, for a New Orleans musician, that's meaningful," Wilson said.
Unlike the passing of other greats, the streets are quiet, a reminder of the new normal.
“The sad part about this particular situation with Mr. Marsalis, we won’t be able to give him the large celebration that he deserves,” Thomas said.
