Louisiana takes steps to respond to soaring jobless claims related to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -COVID-19 has sent unemployment claims soaring. A record 6.6 million Americans applied for jobless benefits last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor and in Louisiana, the demand for help is causing a logjam.
Walter Lane, Ph.D., is a University of New Orleans economist.
"They’re completely slammed and so yes the money’s there, but you can’t get it until you get signed up and you can’t get signed up, so there’s going to be some delays,” Lane said.
Ava Dejoie, Secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which is the state labor department, says most recently Louisiana’s jobless claims figure for a week was a little over 72,000.
"In an average day, we had before COVID-2019, we have an average of 257 calls per day since COVID-19 we’re averaging 7,750 calls per day,” Dejoie said.
In response to that, Dejoie said LWC has added technology and personnel.
“It is a horrific situation that we're all facing but the staff here, we're doing everything we possibly can. We have extended hours; we have gotten additional staff on the calls that are working claims. We now have a third-party call center that will be helping us as well, but bottom-line people want to know when they can get benefits,” she said.
Videos on the website contain information to help people navigate the process.
For Dr. Lane, the rapid change in the jobless picture is shocking.
"I'm very surprised, I mean, I hadn't foreseen anything like this, as I say, having the jobless rate be 10 times higher than it's ever been in history is just a really unforeseen event,” he said.
And the growing jobless claims aside, Dejoie said Louisiana is paying its jobless benefits.
"From the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, we are paying benefits and just this week thus far we've paid over $20 million in benefits,” Dejoie stated.
Still, she said the federal pandemic-related funds for the unemployed that is contained in the new CARES Act is prompting questions from people who have lost their jobs.
"We have not received those funds; we have not received guidance. I don't have the $600 or anything else to pay people right now. If we had it, I would be thrilled to give folks what has been promised to them,” Dejoie stated.
Dejoie said she participated in a call with the U.S. labor secretary not long before being interviewed for this news story.
And with many people losing work because of the coronavirus, Lane commented on whether the job market will be able to absorb them once the pandemic ends.
"I, and others I think are predicting a very, very fast rebound from this once people are able to get out on the street. I think jobs will open back up; restaurants will open back up. I think we’re expecting a big, fast rebound from this,” Lane said
According to the U.S. Labor Department, claims for unemployment benefits in Louisiana rose to 97,830 for the week ending March 28, which was a sizable jump from the previous week’s number of 72,438.
