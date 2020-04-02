Nearly 900 positive or suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Ochsner

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas says they are ramping up COVID-19 testing.
“Across the state we are doing about 1400 tests a day with essentially the same day turnaround which is helping us take care of patients," Warner Thomas said.
Right now, 888 COVID-19 patients are in Ochsner hospitals. Doctors discharged about 500 patients over the last few weeks and told another 3,100 people tested positive for COVID-19 to go home and isolate themselves. Ochsner is working now to increase capacity.
“We have opened about 50 additional ICU beds in the last week, and we opened another 60 over the next week to 8 days,” Thomas said.
The state says if the increase in COVID-19 patients continue, the hospital system could be overwhelmed soon.
“The ER’s are busy. The teams have to change and clean the equipment that they’re wearing and so all of that makes it just more challenging,” Joseph Kanter, M.D. said.
Dr. Joseph Kanter with the State Department of Health says having enough personal protective equipment and ventilators for all hospitals is a struggle.
“I can tell you when the Governor has daily calls with the President and Vice President, this brought up every day that we are looking at projections and expecting to hit capacity sometime within a week,” Dr. Kanter said.
Thomas says COVID-19 patients spend much longer in the ICU.
“Our COVID patients are in the ICU around 12 to 14 days or more and normally we’d see about 35 percent of ICU patients on ventilators. Right now, we’re seeing about 85 to 86 percent of folks on ventilators in our ICU,” Thomas said.
While maintaining personal equipment and getting ventilators is a challenge, the hospital system’s biggest concern is having enough staff moving forward.
“We’ve identified about 140 nurses that will be coming from out of town. Our team that is here is working around the clock so that will be a welcoming relief,” Thomas said.
He says Ochsner will continue to search for nurses around the country to come to New Orleans.
“Look at all the work that is being done here. If you had a question in your mind if it’s ok to let up. It’s not ok to let up. We haven’t even hit the middle of this yet,” says Dr. Kanter.
