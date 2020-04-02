NOPD: Man found dead on Gentilly neutral ground

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a homicide in Gentilly.
According to NOPD, an officer driving near the intersection of Elysian Field Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard spotted a man lying on the neutral ground around 4:35 a.m. Thursday. When he went to investigate, he found the man unresponsive. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
NOPD has not shared how the victim was killed.
The incident remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
