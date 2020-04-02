NOPD will not enact curfew because of coronavirus yet

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says right now he does not anticipate the city imposing a curfew like other parishes have done.
Ferguson says the city does not see a reason to escalate to that type of enforcement just yet. The chief also addressed how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted crime in the city.
He says the department has issued 218 summonses since March 13 and in the last 15 days of March officers have made 273 arrests.
That's compared to 664 last year.
“That’s a dramatic decrease compared from year to year. That's a 59 percent reduction so i don't want everyone out there believing or thinking that we're just out there making arrest unnecessarily,” Ferguson said. “I think it would be negligent on our part if we just stepped out and said we're not going to arrest on nonviolent offenses. I think that would be a slap in the face for business owners who have been repeatedly been dealing with individuals who have victimized them in regard to shoplifting and things of that nature."
The NOPD responded to three homicides on Wednesday night. The chief says that is unusual since we’ve had this public health emergency.
The chief says auto burglaries have somewhat decreased over the last few weeks. All other crimes he says have pretty much stayed the same.
