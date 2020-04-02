Plaquemines Parish issues curfew for residents starting at 10 p.m.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Plaquemines Parish government has announced that they will be enforcing a nightly curfew beginning Thursday.
The parish-wide curfew will go into effect at 10 p.m. and last until 5 a.m.
With the exception of law enforcement, emergency personnel and residents traveling to and from work or a medical facility, all residents are expected to abide by the curfew.
Parish leaders hope that the curfew will help to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Recently, the parish has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases.
“Although we’ve had a great response and participation adhering to the governor’s stay at home order, we are still seeing a significant rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Plaquemines Parish,” says Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich. “With mostly all essential businesses in the parish closed by 10 p.m., this curfew will allow us to provide the necessary security to all the residents that are abiding by the shelter in place order.”
Residents are asked to continue to continue practicing social distancing when the curfew is not in effect.
