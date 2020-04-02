Plaquemines Parish issues curfew for residents starting at 10 p.m.

“Although we’ve had a great response and participation adhering to the governor’s stay at home order, we are still seeing a significant rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Plaquemines Parish,” says Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich. “With mostly all essential businesses in the parish closed by 10 p.m., this curfew will allow us to provide the necessary security to all the residents that are abiding by the shelter in place order.”