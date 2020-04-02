Shelby: Nice Finish to the Week

We’ll finish out the week with very pleasant weather, but expect warm, humid conditions to return over the weekend. A few spotty showers and storms are possible over the weekend, but most will stay dry. We continue to run well behind in rainfall for the year. Currently we are 5.75” behind normal at Louis Armstrong International Airport.
By the middle of next week high pressure will get stronger over the FOX 8 viewing area and that will mean hot and humid conditions continue. It will feel like early summer and a few spots could hit 90 degrees.
