State officials prepare for surge in COVID-19 cases as they await the results of thousands of tests

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says things in the state of Louisiana will get worse in every region. He says people need to come to terms with the “stay at home” guidelines.
New Orleans Health Department Director, Dr. Jennifer Avengo agrees and says the only way to flatten the curve is for people to change their behaviors and stay home.
Louisiana reported another spike in cases with a 23 percent jump.
Edwards says part of the surge is because the state got the result of more than 6800 tests.
So far, Orleans and Jefferson Parish has over 8,000 people who have tested for COVID-19. Dr. Avengo say the city doesn’t have the results for thousands of tests.
“Of those particularly with the Orleans sites where LabCorp is processing those tests, we are missing several thousand tests, starting with March 20. So, there’s a lot of tests that were done a week, 10 days or more, that we don’t have results yet. That’s something we have elevated to the higher level at LabCorp. We don’t have a satisfactory answer,” says Dr. Avengo.
Avengo says this is why the Health Department has set up a call center to talk with people about getting their results. She adds once the tests are counted, there will be a surge in cases.
