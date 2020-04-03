Bengals release Dre Kirkpatrick

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday they terminated veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick’s contract.
Kirkpatrick originally was the first of two first-round draft picks of the Bengals in 2012.
He went on to play in 99 games (67 starts) for Cincinnati and totaled 291 career tackles, 10 INTs, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“Dre was a part of the Bengals’ organization for many years, and displayed passion, energy and competitiveness both on and off the field,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.
“We appreciate his many contributions to our team and community over the years, and wish him the best moving forward.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.