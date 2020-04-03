Dorignac’s Grocery in Metairie closes for week after employee tests positive for COVID-19

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Dorignac’s Grocery store in Metairie will close it’s doors Friday at 8 p.m. and remain closed for a week.
Jason Dorignac, one of the owners, said that a store employee tested positive for COVID 19 and is now under quarantine.
Out of an abundance of caution, they have decided to close the store down for a week.
They want to clean the store thoroughly and want to give them a break.
He says employees have been working hard and don’t want them to go under unnecessary stress.
Dorignac’s Food Center, located in the 700 blk. of Veterans Memorial Blvd. is a family owned and family operated grocery store that specializes in hard-to-find and local items.
"For over 70 years, Dorignac’s has provided the community with fresh and local groceries while creating a personal, service-driven experience for every shopper.
From the beginning, we have prided ourselves on supplying all the grocery items you need, all in one place. No matter what you’re looking for, you’ll find it at Dorignac’s," its website says.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.