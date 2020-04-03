Federal report details many violations against companies involved in the Hard Rock

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Citations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration detail “serious” and “willful” violations against some of the companies involved in the design and construction of the Hard Rock Hotel. The building collapsed last year killing three workers.
Some of the violations cite "design flaws that affected the structural integrity of the buildings."
According to OSHA, floor beams on the 16th floor were under-designed in load capacity and steel connections were inadequately designed, reviewed or approved, which affects the structural integrity of the connections.
We spoke to a professor of civil engineering at the University of New Orleans, Norma Jean Mattei, about the preliminary OSHA report.
She says it's hard to come to a conclusion without more details and without the OSHA report being finalized.
“There's quite a number of violations so I think it was one thing after another that snowballed into this catastrophic failure that ended up killing three people. It’s just a very unfortunate series of events,” Mattei said.
We reached out to the city about the OSHA report, but we’re told they have no comment and are reviewing the citations.
