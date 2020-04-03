Fishermen fear impacts from Bonnet Carre Spillway opening third year in a row

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Fishermen especially say they are not excited about the prospect of opening the spillway again.
Not only are they still recovering from the opening of the spillway twice last year, and the impacts from the coronavirus, they say they are going to suffer again with the opening this year.
It's only April, but Robert Campo says his marine looks more like a summer weekend every day.
“It’s a good way to socially distance yourself from the public, fishing,” Campo said.
The unintended benefit from the coronavirus, Campo says he's glad to see so many small groups on the water. But he says when it comes to his seafood business, it's not as busy especially as factory sales have slowed.
“Now you have to be 6 feet apart it’s kind of hard to fool with shrimp when you have to be 6 feet apart… what you’re going to see more of it’s from the boat, to the dock, to the car, and you going home,” Campo said.
To top it off with the fact his oyster beds still haven’t recovered from last year, he says the opening of the spillway this year will set his beds back even further. He says it will now be at least 5 years until he’ll be able to harvest any oyster.
“I don’t see much of a future in the oyster industry here on the east side of the river here in St. Bernard parish I don’t see nothing,” said Campo.
“The levees in New Orleans will soon be at the maximum capacity that they are safely designed to pass. We do not consider operation of the spillway until we see that the river will reach the maximum capacity,” said Colonel Stephen Murphy, Commander of the New Orleans District Army Corps of Engineers.
Kristi Trail with the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation says the Corps plans to open the spillway a third of the way for about a month. She says this is the third year they’ve used the word ‘unprecedented’ to describe the repeated openings of the spillway, the effects year after year she says they’ll be interested to study.
“Our estuary is resilient and does tend to bounce back most of the events we see are devastating but they are short term,” Trail said.
Campo says he’s growing frustrated of the repeated openings though, saying all of these effects will undoubtedly change their fishing economy.
“From shrimpers to oyster fisherman, charter captains everybody has seen the ripple effect, it’s going to turn into a tsunami when you cast a stone it’s not just a stone anymore this ripple effect has turned into a tsunami,” Campo said.
