Jefferson Parishes officials urge residents to stay-at-home as death tolls rise

“In fact, 25 percent of our population is over the age of 60. You combine that demographic, a highly elderly population, with the fact that we know as a state Louisiana is one of the unhealthiest states. We have a lot of people that deal with diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney problems, that is why you see the very high hospitalization rates and the higher than average death rates where we are here in the Greater New Orleans area,” Sheng said.