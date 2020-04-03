Jefferson Parishes officials urge residents to stay-at-home as death tolls rise

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Because of the high death toll in Jefferson Parish, the coroner says they’ve had to procure additional refrigerated storage for those bodies.
The coroner also addressed a new proclamation from the governor asking that funerals happen within three days of a coronavirus death due to those storage capacity issues.
Those funerals must be limited to no more than 10 people for both inside and outside funerals.
The state health department says we are fast approaching surge capacity at hospitals and for ventilators in the area— again they’re asking people to adhere to the social distancing mandates and the governors stay at home order.
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng also addressed the high death rate.
Jefferson Parish’s demographic holds a large population of older citizens, according to Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng.
“In fact, 25 percent of our population is over the age of 60. You combine that demographic, a highly elderly population, with the fact that we know as a state Louisiana is one of the unhealthiest states. We have a lot of people that deal with diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney problems, that is why you see the very high hospitalization rates and the higher than average death rates where we are here in the Greater New Orleans area,” Sheng said.
She also says they continue to do COVID-19 testing at the Alario Center— they are doing 250 tests a day and the only requirements to be tested are that you are 18 and over and showing symptoms.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.