La. Supreme Court chief justice offers prison reduction guidance amid COVID-19 pandemic

Louisiana has a significantly higher-than-average parish jail population. An outbreak of COVID-19 in our jails would be potentially catastrophic for jail staff, the families of jail staff, and inmates. Therefore at this time, it is important to safely minimize the number of people detained in jails where possible. In order to restrict the potential spread of this contagion through jails, I ask that each judge in her/his criminal division, and in conjunction with prosecutors, public defenders and sheriffs, conduct a comprehensive and heightened risk-based assessment of all detainees (except those who have been convicted of felony offenses and remanded to the Department of Corrections) in accordance with the following guidelines: