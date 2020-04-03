Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi residents are unlikely to find out how many ventilators are available in the state to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The Health Department is not releasing information because the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, says people might “freak out” if they saw a sudden increase in demand for the machines. The Health Department said Thursday that Mississippi has at least 1,177 confirmed cases and 26 deaths from the virus. Gov. Tate Reeves has issued a stay-at-home order that takes effect Friday evening and runs until April 20. Unemployment claims rose sharply for the second week in a row.